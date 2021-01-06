Jeanerette native Anita Vallette Feist completed her PhD work at Southern University in December, dedicating her dissertation to her parents.
Feist, a resident of Carencro, earned a PhD in Public Policy, focusing on public health.
Her dissertation, “An Examination of Public Health Units, Clinic Closure and Consolidation Policies in Louisiana State Parishes,” was dedicated to her parents, “Harry Vange Feist Sr. a true educator in every sense of the word And to the memory of my mother, Geraldine Gardner Feist.” The dissertation was published in the Public Policy Journal.
The study asked such questions as why clinic closure and consolidation policies matter to public health units in Louisiana and if there is a difference in the public health units’ data on breast cancer and STD screenings and acces to healthcare based on clinic closures and consolidation policies.
Feist graduated from Jeanerette Senior High School and LSU before completing her doctoral work at Southern.