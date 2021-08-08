Jeanerette mayor’s compensation on board’s agenda

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will vote on an ordinance increasing the compensation of the mayor at Monday’s regular meeting.
The introductory ordinance came out of the city’s finance committee, and would allow for a $300 increase in the mayor’s compensation.
Payment for the mayor was decreased in 2018 following several cuts as a result of budgetary constraints.
The board will also be voting on an introductory ordinance for quorum and meetings that will relate to Jeanerette’s Historic Commission, which was recently revived after staying dormant in the town for several months.
In other business, the board will approve bids for chlorine, salt, sulphur dioxide, limestone and potassium permanganate for city use at the meeting as well.
The board will consider hiring Daylight Capital Advisors LLC. as municipal advisors for refunding USDA Rural Development Loans.
Owners of The Cigarette Store LLC. will come to the board and mayor asking for approval of an off premises liquor license also.
Finally, the board will discuss Jeanerette’s water operations contract with Statewide Electrical.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.