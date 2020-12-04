Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Jeanerette man on Nov. 12 for the alleged illegal killing of a Louisiana black bear in Iberia Parish.
Agents cited Michael J. White, 62, of Jeanerette, for taking a bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife. Agents also cited Daniel S. Broussard, 66, of Jeanerette, and Carroll Sandoz, 74, for intentional concealment of wildlife.
Agents started the investigation in November of 2018 when a LDWF biologist noticed a tracking collar from a female black bear stopped its transmission. By traveling to the black bears last known location, agents and biologists discovered the tracking collar to be in the Patout Canal with no sign of a bear.
In August of 2020, agents received an anonymous tip about what happened to the bear. After investigating the tip, agents interviewed White and he admitted to shooting the black bear with a 7 mm rifle in late November of 2018 near the town of Lydia and used the help of Broussard and Sandoz to cut off and dispose of the collar.
Taking a bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.
White faces civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken black bear totaling $10,000.
Agents involved in the case are Corporal Cullom Schexnyder, Sgt. Donnie Bozeman, Corporal Jason Sanchez and Senior Agent Michael Blanchard.