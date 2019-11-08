Jeanerette man dies after being shot in chest

JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette man was killed Wednesday evening after being shot in the chest, according to official reports.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Noah Olivier, 22, died in the shooting incident.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 3500 block of Olivier Road just before 6:30 p.m. Deputies found a large group of people in the driveway of the home who directed deputies to an individual lying on the ground. Deputies found Olivier, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest. They administered emergency first aid to no avail.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Olivier dead at the scene.
Deputies did locate a person of interest at the scene. Detectives with the IPSO are continuing to investigate the case.
Anyone with information can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 369-TIPS.