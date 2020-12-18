A Jeanerette man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile as well as distributing child pornography.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jeanerette Marshal's Office deputies arrested Kendall Nathan George, 32, of Jeanerette.
George was arrested on four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one felony count of distribution of child pornography involving a juvenile, and one felony count of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
If convicted on all charges, George could face up to 35 years in prison.
He is currently being held in the Iberia Parish Jail without bond while awaiting his first court appearance.