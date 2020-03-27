Jeanerette man arrested for setting neighbor’s shed on fire

JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette man has been arrested for setting his neighbor’s shed on fire, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.
William Smith, 37, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.
The Marshal’s Office said that in the early morning hours Monday, the Jeanerette Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Domingue Street for a report of a shed fire. It was the second time firefighters were called to the address within hours; the first time being for a reported trash fire between two homes. State Fire Marshal deputies were then called to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
After an assessment of the scene and evidence collection, SFM deputies determined the shed fire was caused by fuel being added to the existing trash fire which then spread to the shed. Smith had already been identified as a suspect in the case and taken into custody by Jeanerette Police.
In an interview with investigators, Smith admitted to adding fuel to his trash fire and witnessing it spread out of control to the nearby shed belonging to his neighbor. He was then booked in connection with the case.