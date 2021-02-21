Jeanerette man arrested for having sex with juvenile

JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette man is in the Iberia Parish Jail tonight, charged with performing sexual acts with a juvenile.
Matthew Knight, 19, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a single charge of first-degree rape. He is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.
According to the Jeanerette Police Department, a complaint of indecent behavior with a juvenile was filed on Feb. 18. An investigation led police to Knight as a suspect.
A Jeanerette Police Department press release stated that investigators learned that Knight had performed sexual acts with a 9-year-old child over the course of the past few months.
The JPD release stated that Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pac-Man” Martin and the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation.