Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 81F. Winds N at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: August 29, 2021 @ 11:32 am
JEANERETTE – The city of Jeanerette has issued a curfew starting at 6 p.m. today for Hurricane Ida.
The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Monday. Iberia Parish President Larry Richard issued a curfew Saturday night for the parish between the hours of 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. Monday as well.
According to the resolution, Jeanerette's curfew prohibits and/or controls all pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel.
The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity.
