Looking to deliver some holiday cheer, the city of Jeanerette hosted its first annual “Christmas on the Main” Monday, delivering gifts and holiday cheer to all in the community.
“Jeanerette United” was spearheaded by Jeanerette Chamber Of Commerce, president Terri M. Thompson and the board members, Mayor Carol Bourgeois, Jr., city of Jeanerette, Rev. Wilfred Johnson, A New Chapter PUSH and Sherry Landry, Jeanerette Fire Chief, the event distributed over 300 toys, 180 baskets with items to households and 150 kids’ gift bags, Jeanerette’s “Christmas on the Main” was a success and blissful, according to Thompson.
Other sponsors who helped donate toys included both the Jeanerette fire and Jeanerette marshall department, Jeanerette police department, Jake Blanchard of Louisiana Classic Roofing who donated the gift bags for the kids, Peter DeJean CO., Ronald Mitchell’s Tax services, St. Charles Elementary and Courtney Broussard who created the Merry Christmas display for the event and local businesses, organizations, members and partners.
“Jeanerette United” said they would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all their sponsors and volunteers for making this Christmas event a success, for the children and families in the community’s first annual “Christmas on the Main,” according to Thompson.
“All of the gift bags and all the toys came from the sponsors,” Thompson said.
The theme for “Christmas on the Main” according to Thompson was “Oh Come, Let Us Adore Him, Christ the King Jesus.” Going with that theme and the overall theme of the holiday season, Thompson said the handful of sponsors wanted to help bring a little Christmas joy to those in need.
“We decided to do it this year because of the hardships with the economy due to COVID-19,” Thompson said.
Along with gifts handed out, members of the community were treated to a day of fun and food, including gumbo that was served to everyone attending the first-ever annual event. The children were also greeted with holiday guests like Santa Claus, Minnie Mouse and the Grinch.
The message for the “Christmas on the Main” according to Thompson was that God’s greatest gift is being able to bless others; for God is a great God and so worthy to be praised.
“Be a blessing and you will always be blessed,” Thompson said.
Thompson said it is better to give than to receive and she looks at Matthew 6:21 “ For where your treasure is there your heart will be also.”
She said it’s a blessing to be a blessing to the community. And for everyone involved in their “Christmas on the Main,” that message was felt for those in need.
“The expression on the children and families’ faces were priceless,” Thompson said. “To see the children and families’ smiling faces glowing at that moment were priceless. We knew, it was only God’s amazing grace.”