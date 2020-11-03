JEANERETTE - The city of Jeanerette held a special Halloween event Saturday at Ward 8 Recreation Center.
The drive-thru trick-or-trick extravaganza was put on by the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce and city of Jeanerette, along with other community organizations who were determined to put on a consolidated trick-or-treat event in the wake of COVID-19.
Chamber President Terri Thompson said the event was “safe, fun and free for everyone.”
“We were blessed by the sponsors to giveaway 1,060 goodie bags to the kids in the community,” Thompson said. “We thank and appreciate everyone that donated and volunteered their time to make the event safe, fun and enjoyable for the kids.”