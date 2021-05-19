JEANERETTE — Jeanerette High School conducted graduation ceremonies at the school’s auditorium Monday evening.
The ceremony included an introduction of honored guests from Principal Linda Freeman, a commencement address from valedictorian Abigail Hebert and the acceptance of the class from Superintendnet of Schools Carey Laviolette.
The class colors are purple and gold, the class song is “Lean on Me” (“Empire” version), class flower is the pink rose and class motto is “We met as strangers, grew as classmates and will leave as friends.”