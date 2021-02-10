JEANERETTE — The city of Jeanerette hit an important milestone Monday night after a clean audit was presented to the Board of Aldermen.
Christie Dunn of Wright, Moore, DeHart, Dupuis & Hutchinson LLC gave a 10 minute presentation of the 2020 audit that was conducted by her firm, and noted that there were no serious findings in the audit’s final report.
“This is the first time in a long time that we’re issuing an unmodified audit,” Dunn said at the meeting.”
For the city of Jeanerette, an audit with no serious findings is more than just an annual requirement. The city was put under fiscal administration by the state of Louisiana in 2018 after the Jeanerette mayor at the time failed to produce an audit three years in a row.
State law mandates that local government is taken over by a fiscal administrator after three straight years of no audits, and the 16th Judicial District Court appointed David Greer to serve as fiscal administrator.
Some of the problems the city was facing at the time included staff that was capable of producing audits and dealing with day-to-day financial requirements.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said he was proud of the work the city staff had done toward an unmodified audit.
“We certainly want to have the citizens understand that we pledge and have taken an oath to be good stewards of what they’ve entrusted us to do,” Bourgeois said.
Greer said after the presentation that his time as fiscal administrator was nearing an end as well.
“I have requested the Attorney General’s Office and state treasurer to terminate my role as fiscal administrator,” Greer said. “I wouldn’t do that if I didn’t feel comfortable and confident that the city is moving in the right direction, as you can see from the audit we’ve come a long way.”