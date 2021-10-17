jeanerette High School Homecoming Queen 2021 Oct 17, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Jeanerette High School homecoming court was honored at the school’s football game against West St. Mary on Oct. 1. From left are first maid Aalajah Robertson,Queen Skylar Vega and second maid Nivea Brown. Not shown is King Javin Eugene. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homecoming Court Aalajah Robertson School Mary Skylar Vega Nivea Brown Jeanerette High School Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 17, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular 3 Things to Know about New Iberia’s inaugural Halloween parade Former Clerk of Court Thibodeaux to begin serving sentence Shreveport man killed in New Orleans days after dream comes true Arrest warrant issued for Shreveport shooting suspect Second arrest made in death of man dumped in Lake Bistineau Delcambre High School announces homecoming court for Oct. 22 game More inclusive, historically accurate tours at Shadows There’s more than tip of the cap for Prados’ squirrel hunting tips Henry Joseph Peltier Jr. Catholic High homecoming court 2021 announced by school Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit