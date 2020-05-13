JEANERETTE — Linda Freeman was busy Monday afternoon.
The Jeanerette High School principal was tying off purple and gold mylar balloons at the gates of the campus and along the bus lane that parallels Highway 182. Moments later, she had parked her black pickup truck and was on the ground, making sure the teachers and administrators who were on hand understood the ground rules for the evening’s event.
“Remember, no one will park and no one will be getting out of their cars,” she said. “If they open the door to get out, just back away and tell them they need to get back in the car and move along.”
The educators were gathered to honor the 50 graduating seniors of Jeanerette High School’s Class of 2020. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday evening had been postponed. Freeman said the drive-through event was a social-distancing-compliant way to let those students know that their hard work and accomplishments were appreciated and respected.
“The main reason we are doing this is to let them know we are thinking of them,” Freeman said.
The students gathered in their vehicles a short distance from the school. Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and Jeanerette City Police vehicles, lights flashing and sirens screaming, escorted the caravan to the school and blocked traffic on Highway 182 during the procession.
“I remember my graduation and how important that moment was to me,” said Aquicline Arnold, a former Iberia Parish Council member and an English teacher at the school. “It’s important for us to let them know we are thinking about them, and it is important for them to know they are loved.”
The procession turned through the gates of the school as teachers blared Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” through a portable PA system. As the cars passed, teachers cheered and waved. Students leaned out and called out to their favorite instructors and smiled as the educators waved signs and shouted encouragement.
Freeman said that a formal ceremony would be held at a later date to further honor the graduating class.