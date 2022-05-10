Jeanerette hears crime lab pitch

The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen gave their support for a revamped Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory at Monday’s regular meeting.
District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District Bo Duhe addressed the board to talk about longstanding concerns with the crime lab that serves the Teche Area as well as several other parishes throughout Acadiana.
Duhe said the Acadiana Crime Lab has been beset by a lack of space and flooding issues at its current location over the years, which has led the commission that oversees the lab to seek state capital outlay funding for a new 40,000-square-foot building that will be located adjacent to its current location at the Acadiana Regional Airport.
“We really can’t function in public safety without a crime lab,” Duhe said.
The current space allowed for employees was well below the recommended amount, and Duhe said the rising amount of cases that the crime lab tackles for Acadiana law enforcement agencies continue to rise, which has caused space issues.
However, the lab would need matching funds for capital outlay in order to see the project move forward, which has caused the commission to request parish and municipal governments across Acadiana to contribute to the effort.
Duhe said the commission used 2019 cases as a baseline to see how many cases from each city and parish were submitted to the crime lab and then used that proportion to create a figure for how much is being requested by each parish municipality.
Duhe said Jeanerette had submitted a total of 55 cases to the crime lab in 2019, which includes both the Jeanerette Police Department and Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office.
The figure being requested was $44,305.
However, Duhe said he was seeking a resolution of support as well as the Jeanerette administration to contribute up to that amount.
Duhe added that the commission has also been working with state and federal representatives to find other ways to get funds that could ease the burden on the municipalities for the project.
In other business, the board heard from representatives from the Louisiana Rural Water Association who had recently conducted a water rate survey for the city of Jeanerette.
Tony Sonnier with the LWRA said that after looking at the current water prices in Jeanerette, there were no recommendations from the survey group.
“Y’all are definitely moving in the right direction,” Sonnier said. “There are no recommendations to be made.”