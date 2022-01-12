JEANERETTE — Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. announced a $1.4 million grant for the city of Jeanerette that will go toward upgrading the quality of water infrastructure at Monday’s Board of Alderman meeting.
Bourgeois said the grant comes from the Water Sector Program and was announced via a letter from the Louisiana Office of Community Development.
Bourgeois said the funds will likely go to several areas of water infrastructure in the city, including the water plant and water tower.
“It’s something I’ve been working on for awhile, and at the end of the day it’s not a ‘meæ thing, it’s a ‘we’ thing,” Bourgeois said.
Other ideas that were floated for the grant included the possibility of purchasing water filters for city residents.
“It’s just an idea,” Bourgeois said.
The mayor estimated the funds will arrive around the end of the month.
In other business, the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen discussed a policy revision regarding alcohol for city employees at Monday’s meeting.
A policy change was introduced by Alderman Clarence Clark, who asked for a revision to include all employees in an alcohol policy that was worded only for city drivers.
The discussion led to legal counsel Lucretia Pecantte pointing out another policy that forbids the use of alcohol by employees that adversely affects the employees job.
“This sounds to me like it’s okay to drink as long as it doesn’t affect your job,” Pecantte said at the meeting. “I would just change it to prohibiting alcohol.”
Jeanerette’s policy committee has recently been invested in updating and fine tuning policies for those that may need it.
The board also received a report from its auditing firm of the completion of near completion of the 2021 audit.
The board was told that it had received a good opinion for its 2021 financial statement, and there were no findings reported by the state or federal auditors.
“We had no internal control findings or compliance findings, and there were no findings for the federal level either,” the audit said.
Bourgeois thanked the auditors for the job they did as well as the administrative staff who made this year’s audit relatively seamless.
“If we have the stuff together and have the right controls, that makes their job a lot easier,” Alderman Louis Lancon said.
“The entire team has done an overall better job,” Bourgeois added.
It was also recommended the board look at some of the procedures released by the auditor’s office to better understand the issues that led to a fiscal administration several years ago.