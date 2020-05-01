JEANERETTE - Jeanerette government has extended the town’s curfew order until May 15.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr.’s office released a resolution Friday that issues several curfew rules amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
The curfew orders that all public and private gatherings be cancelled or prohibited in non-emergency situations and where possible. In limited circumstances, personal gatherings should be limited to the number of persons in a reasonable household size.
Bars are ordered to close and restaurants are not allowed to serve dine-in customers. Restaurants are allowed to serve drive-thru and outside pick up.
An 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors is in effect as well. Minors that work will be considered on a case-by-case basis. A curfew that lasts from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for adults and adults accompanying minors is in the order as well.
According to the resolution, the curfew goes into effect as public health and safety threats for the residents of Jeanerette are imminent and “emergency action must be taken to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, prevent further deaths and injuries of persons and preserve the lives and property of the people of the city of Jeanerette.”