JEANERETTE — Jeanerette Alderman Clarence Clark got into a heated exchange with Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. at Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting about the state of the city’s police department.
The conflict began after Bourgeois extended the meeting’s agenda to address public safety in Jeanerette after the mayor said he had received numerous calls from the community about policing issues.
“There have been concerns that we are not responding quick enough as well as other concerns,” Bourgeois said. “We want to make sure we have the best policing we can pay for.”
Bourgeois said some radical suggestions have been made to change the police department, such as merging the department with another agency.
“I’m not entertaining that at this time,” he said. “I just want to give some assurance that we’re looking into it and I’m discussing it with council members to get feedback so that we can do the best thing for our citizens.”
Alderwoman Charlene Moore asked why local residents were not presenting their concerns to the board, and instead calling the mayor to voice their concerns.
“I don’t know if your constituents are calling you,” Bourgeois responded. “They should and I advise they do. I’m not trying to suppress anything, I’m just saying we have to work on this collectively.”
Alderman Clarence Clark voiced concerns that resident complaints were not getting to the appropriate members, and that the current staffing of the police department was not allowing timely responses to complaints.
“It’s not a secret we only have one police officer on duty,” Clark said. “If one police officer is downtown and something happens across town they have to wait for the officer to finish the complaint because they have to go across town.”
Clark also shifted to complaints that the mayor had too much control over the daily activity of Jeanerette’s police chief.
“When you read the specifics of the ordinance, the police chief is under the direct supervision of the mayor,” Bourgeois said.
“Six months ago I sat here wanting to change that,” Clark responded. “I want change. We have a police chief that is supposed to serve at the pleasure of the council, so if the mayor doesn’t like the chief then now we as a council dont know what’s going on.”
Clark went further, asking the mayor how many police officers in the department he has threatened to fire for not following his orders.
“I don’t like that type of insult,” Bourgeois said. “If you’re being political go ahead and be political.”
Alderman Willie Ward brought up the possibility of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrolling Jeanerette.
“Why don’t we turn it over to another agency,” Ward asked. “Then we can have a better relationship with the parish.”
Clark said that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office regularly patrols all municipalities within St. Mary, but the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was not patrolling Jeanerette.
“These constituents pay for protection from the sheriff,” Clark said. “Why can’t Iberia patrol here?”
Clark suggested a special meeting to be held for the Jeanerette board to specifically discuss public safety in the city.