JEANERETTE — City Judge Cameron Simmons bade farewell to the public after years of service during Monday’s Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting.
Simmons was given an award of recognition at the meeting for his years of service to Jeanerette after announcing his retirement. Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. administered the award.
“We want to pay recognition to an individual who has left an indelible mark and footprint on the city of Jeanerette and its citizens,” Bourgeois said. “He’s been apart of this community and has touched many lives.”
Simmons, a New Orleans native, said he was welcomed into the community of Jeanerette when he first took office and has been grateful by the kindness of the community ever since.
“This town opened its doors and welcomed me,” he said. “I’ve had a very nice life here and people have been so giving in the community.
“I’m humbled by everything this city has done for me. It’s been a pleasure, you’ve got a wonderful city and a wonderful community.”
Simmons thanked the board of aldermen, mayor, and past public officials he has worked with during his tenure. Although retiring, Simmons said he wasn’t planning on going anywhere.