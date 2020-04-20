There shouldn't be a single grumbling belly in Jeanerette today.
A group of organizations, businesses and individuals has come together to provide 400 free meals to the community this afternoon. The Snack Shack is hoping to feed the town starting at noon and going until the food is gone.
The Snack Shack is at 1421 A Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Contributors to the event include A New Chapter Push, Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, Little Zorah Baptist Church, Church At Philadelphia, Kingdom Of God, St. Mark Baptist Church, Mac's Sugar City Market, and Iberia Parish District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown.
Only one free plate lunch allowed per person, with no exceptions.