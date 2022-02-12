Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A boil advisory for the town of Jeanerette issued on Saturday, Feb. 5, was lifted Friday after the Louisiana Department of Health cleared samples taken Monday of water in the town.

The advisory was issued after a loss of pressure in the city's water system due to an electrical failure.

A crew was dispatched to the area on Saturday and a main breaker was changed bringing the water system back on line.

Samples of the water system were taken on Monday for analysis.

Residents had been advised to allow water to come to a complete boil before use.

Tags

Load comments