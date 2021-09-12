Jeanerette board to vote for pay hike for city judge, marshal

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will be voting to increase the salaries of two employees on the city’s payroll at Monday’s meeting.
The board will vote to approve salary increases for Jeanerette’s city judge and city marshal during the meeting, as well as approve overtime to the marshal for his work during the Hurricane Ida event.
The board will be voting to approve an insurance contract with VFIS Insurance, and approving an update to the personnel policy in accordance with the Federal Fair Standard and Labor Act.
In other business, the board will vote to authorize an agreement with Iberia Parish Government and Hospital Service District No. 1 pertaining to the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic.
Two ordinances are on the agenda for approval as well. The first ordinance deals with quorums and meetings for city boards, and the second deals with mayor compensation.
The latter will allow for a $300 increase in the mayor’s compensation. The position had a decrease of salary in 2018 following several cuts made by the board of aldermen at the time.
The board also will vote to authorize Sellers & Associates to prepare the Water Sector Program Application.
A status report on the Hubertville Road Water Main Railroad Crossing Project will be given to the council by Gene Sellers, and the board may consider changes to the project if they are needed, according to the agenda.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.