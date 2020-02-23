Jeanerette board to interview candidates for police chief

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will be holding a special meeting Monday to interview candidates to become the next Jeanerette chief of police.
The position has been filled by Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin since 2017 after the firing of former Chief Jeff Matthews by the previous Board of Aldermen.
Martin’s appointment as chief was only meant to be an interim position, but has been in charge of the department for almost two years.
The board is planning to go into executive session to interview several candidates who have applied for the position, meaning the public will not be allowed to listen to the interviews.
Candidates include Corey Porter, Bobby Kennedy, Dusty Vallot, Carl Hardy and Samuel Wise III.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.