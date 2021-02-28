JEANERETTE - The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting in order to discuss three lawsuits in executive session Monday.
The three lawsuits all come from the 16th Judicial District Court. An executive session means the board will discuss the suits under closed doors in order to deliberate, but no official decisions can be made inside the executive session.
The lawsuits are titled Vicky Gibson vs. the First National Bank of Jeanerette and City of Jeanerette, Bernadine Swarrn vs. City of Jeanerette and Jaquincy Hurst et al vs. Tyler Dauphinet.
The suits will presumably be discussed with Jeanerette’s newly sworn in city attorney Lucretia Pecantte. Pecantte was sworn in as Jeanerette’s new city attorney last month following former city attorney Roger Hamilton resigning due to being elected as a 16th Judicial District judge.
The meeting will take place 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.