Jeanerette board to hear committee reports Monday

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will hear several committee reports that the board oversees at Monday’s regular meeting.
The committees the board will hear from include the public works committee, the personnel and policy committee and the finance committee.
City Engineer Gene Sellers will also address the board to talk about current and future projects as a representative from his company Sellers and Associates.
Neil Swain from Statewide Electric will update the board on the sewer and water operations in Jeanerette and police chief Leroy Vallot will give the board a presentation on police operations in the city.
The board will vote to appoint members to the Jeanerette Historic Advisory Commission at the meeting. The commission oversees historic affairs within the municipality.
In agenda items, the board will vote to authorize Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. to sign all documents and appoint a consultant in reference to the Louisiana Block Grant Program for the fiscal year.
The board will also vote to adopt the Iberia Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan for the year as well.
Finally, the board will go into executive session to discuss a lawsuit between the city and Bernadine Swain.
The meeting takes place 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette Town Hall.