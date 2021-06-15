JEANERETTE – The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen all agreed on one thing at Monday’s meeting, something has got to be done about the city’s blight problem.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. introduced a resolution to discuss the problems with Jeanerette’s many blighted properties and possible remedies to cleaning up the city at the meeting.
“It’s not a stranger to any of us,” Bourgeois said. “We have to formulate a plan to get moving forward in addressing our blighted conditions here in Jeanerette.”
Bourgeois said there were some areas in the city that looked like a possible “war zone” where local residents began to tear down or demolish a property but stopped. In other cases, some residents have just allowed their properties to deteriorate.
In terms of solutions, Bourgeois said he was looking to the example of the city of New Iberia, which has recently allocated resources to finding and demolishing several blighted properties within the city.
“(New Iberia) basically goes through proper noticing to find out true ownership or interested parties in relation to the property,” City Treasurer Catherine Roy said. “They go through the necessary steps and then either demolish or take full ownership of the property. We’re looking to do something similar.”
Bourgeois said there were possible funds that could be acquired through the Louisiana Government Assistance Program for demolishing properties once they go through the proper legal proceedings.
“We believe if we can get our community looking better and address the blight head on, it’s encouraging not only to those who live here but those who may want to reside here,” Bourgeois said. “We have to do something.”
Alderman Louis Lancon mentioned that the city of Jeanerette used to have a compliance officer that would be focused specifically on property city standards. Alderman Clarence Clark said dealing with the city’s blight would have to be a joint effort between the board and Jeanerette residents.
“We’ve got issues,” Clark said. “Not only will it take the council stepping up, we'll have to get the citizens involved.”
Bourgeois suggested that each board member begin surveying their wards, and said he hoped that some solution will come forward at the board’s meeting next month.