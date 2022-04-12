The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen tabled the approval of the 2023 budget at Monday’s regular meeting, with several board members saying that more discussion was needed before the budget process moves forward.
An introductory ordinance for publication was slated to be voted on during the meeting, but a motion could be made Alderwoman Charlene Moore immediately asked for a substitute motion to table the item.
“I’d like to table this so we can hold a special meeting so that the council as a whole can get better insight (into the budget),” Moore said.
Alderman Clarence Clark seconded the motion and agreed that more discussion was needed on the subject.
“I’d like a meeting where we just discuss the budget so that if it takes four hours we can stay for four hours,” Clark said. “There’s a lot in here that I don’t agree with.
Jeanerette City Marshal Ferenst “Pacman” Martin also chimed in from the audience, saying that if there were going to be budgetary changes that affected his department he would like to be a part of the meeting as well.
“I think every departmental entity should be a part of it so that we can have transparency,” Martin said.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said that he wasn’t opposed to a special meeting with the board and department heads so that the budget could be worked out, but cautioned that the city was fresh off the heels of a fiscal administration and the June 30 deadline to approve the budget should be met.
“I’m OK with having a special meeting about it, but we need to pass it before then,” Bourgeois said.
In other business, the board unanimously passed an introductory ordinance that adds amendments to Jeanerette’s trash fire laws.
The original ordinance was passed with the help of Jeanerette Fire Chief Sherry Landry, but Alderman Clarence Clark said at the meeting that he had additional stipulations to the ordinance that he wanted to add.
That included setting a designated time where outdoor trash burning was allowed, which the new ordinance sets “from dawn to dusk” or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The amendments would also set the fire at least 50 feet away from nearby structures as opposed to the current rule of 20 feet. The fire would also have to be supervised at all times, according to the introductory ordinance.
The ordinance will come back for final adoption at next month’s meeting.