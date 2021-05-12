Jeanerette board rolls millage rates forward to maximum amount

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen voted to roll forward their millage rates for the new fiscal year to the maximum amount allowed at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois said the vote was passed smoothly, and the new millage rates will go toward maintaining Jeanerette’s fiscal stability.
The new rates include an 8.550 (formerly 8.390) general alimony millage, a 20.730 (formerly 20.340) general purposes millage, a 3.75 (formerly 3.68) streets millage and a 5 mills waterworks plant millage.
The mayor added that sewer and water infrastructure were also discussed at the meeting, with the Jeanerette administration hoping for additional funds for the city’s sewer from the Louisiana Community Development Block Program and more funds for the city’s water system coming from state capital outlay following the state’s legislative session this year.
“We actually have about $3 million in cash assets right now,” Bourgeois said, speaking in regards to Jeanerette’s finances. “We are much better now than where we were.”
Aldermen Clarence Clark said the millage rates were done to maintain the state of city funding.
“We had to vote on it to maintain where we are right now,” Clark said Tuesday.
The board also voted to pass an introductory ordinance amending the 2021 fiscal budget and adopting the 2022 fiscal budget. Bourgeois said both ordinances will come for final passage at a board of aldermen meeting in the near future.
Purvis Morrison from M&M Associates Inc. also spoke to the board to update Jeanerette on legislative activity happening in state government currently as well.