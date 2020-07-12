Jeanerette Board of Aldermen to hear reports from finance & public works committees and on water and sewer operation

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday night to vote on a few agenda items in their monthly meetings.
The board will hear reports from the finance and public works committees, as well as hear from Neal Swain from Statewide Electric on water and sewer operations in the town.
The board will vote to award the annual bids for limestone, cold mix, sulphur dioxide, potassium permanganate, chlorine and salt brine as well.
The board will also be voting on an ordinance to amend Mayor Carol Bourgeois’ travel allowance.
Another ordinance to permit golf carts and sporting vehicles in Jeanerette will be voted upon.
The board will also go into executive session for two litigation issues. The cases include a lawsuit titled Bernadine Swarn vs. the city of Jeanerette and potential litigation from Tyler Dauphinet.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jeanerette Town Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited capacity seating will be available at the meeting. Residents may submit a public comment by email to cityclerk@jeanerette.com, facsimile at 276-5023 or make an appointment with the clerk 24 hours prior to the meeting or may attend the meeting. The board of alderman and mayor will comply with social distancing requirements in the council chambers. Face masks and social distancing are required to attend the meeting.