Jeanerette Board of Aldermen to discuss millage rates

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will meet Monday night to discuss and adopt millage rates for 2019.
The board will first hold an open public hearing before voting on adjusted millage rates.
The board is also expected to go into executive session to discuss in Iberville Parish between Nolan Carmouche and Shell Oil Company.
Resident Mary Decuir Dennis will also be recognized during the meeting for celebrating her 100th birthday.
Recognition also will be given to city employees for their work during Tropical Storm Barry last month.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
• Renew its insurance with John Caro Jr. of Brown and Brown.
• Consider a request for approval of a Class B liquor license for Southern Price Group LLC at 1220 E. Main St.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall, 1010 E. Main St. in Jeanerette.