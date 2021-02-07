Jeanerette Board of Aldermen plans to appoint new city attorney at meeting

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen is likely to make an appointment for a new city attorney at Monday’s regular meeting.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the board is slated to receive a recommendation from a committee that was designed to see through the application process for a new legal advisor.
According to the mayor, three applications had been received by the city of Jeanerette for the new position, and are likely to be reviewed at Monday’s meeting.
“We’ll receive the report for the committee and make a decision,” Bourgeois said.
The open position comes after former attorney Roger Hamilton won an election in 2020 to become a judge for the 16th Judicial District Court.
Hamilton served as city attorney for almost exactly five years, being initially appointed as city attorney in January of 2016.
That appointment came during a split 3-2 vote, when Hamilton narrowly won over another applicant.
The confirmation process for a Jeanerette legal advisor ends with a board vote, and is usually preceded by several questions from board members either in executive session or in a public hearing.
In other business, the Jeanerette board will be receiving a report of the 2020 audit. The audit is expected to be good news for the city of Jeanerette, which has been under fiscal administration due to incomplete audits for several years.
Bourgeois said the report of the audit had no significant findings, which will be relayed to the board at Monday’s meeting. The mayor noted that it was the first time since 2014 that Jeanerette had received a clean audit.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.