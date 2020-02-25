Jeanerette board names Vallot town’s new police chief

JEANERETTE — Jeanerette has a new police chief after the city’s board of aldermen appointed Dusty Vallot during a special meeting Monday night.
The vote came after an hour and a half executive session where the board and Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. interviewed three candidates for the position. Corey Porter and Samuel Wise III were the other candidates who were considered for the position.
The vote for the appointment was 3-2, with board members Butch Bourgeois and Charlene Moore voting against the measure.
“I’d like to thank y’all for the consideration and I’m looking forward to working side-by-side to build Jeanerette to where it can be,” Vallot said after the appointment. “Hopefully one day it will be one of the best police departments in the state of Louisiana.”
Vallot said he’s worked at the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office for nearly two years, and worked in the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office before that starting in 2006. During his time at the IPSO, he worked in the jail, on patrol and with detectives, he said.
Bourgeois said Vallot’s time in Jeanerette was part of what made him stand out as a candidate.
“He’s had time here with us in the community that’s allowed him to forge some relationships and that’s important,” Bourgeois said after the meeting. “We’ll see what kind of plans he can put together to build this place up. We have a lot of serious challenges including the budget and manpower.”
The Jeanerette Police Department has had an interim chief in Fernest “Pacman” Martin since 2018. Martin took the office as a placeholder until the board could appoint a new chief. Before that, Jeff Matthews was the chief of police.
As for the future of the department, Vallot said he has several ideas going forward.
“There are a lot of plans,” he said. “They’re going to have to be in small steps, but there are definitely plans going forward.”