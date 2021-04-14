JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen unanimously approved an introductory ordinance to revise the policy surrounding police officers’ ability to take police cars home at Monday’s meeting.
If approved for a final vote, the ordinance would allow members of the Jeanerette Police Department to take city owned police vehicles home with them.
“What we’re presenting at this time is that the take home vehicle policy will allow officers to take our vehicles home,” Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said.
The ordinance was unanimously approved and a public hearing surrounding the policy will occur at a future meeting.
In other business, Neil Swain with Statewide Electrical updated the board on the sewer and water infrastructure in Jeanerette.
Swain had good news for the city’s water: there were no significant problems at this time and there had also been no recent complaints about water discoloration, an issue that Jeanerette residents have had serious issues with in the past.
“Things have been really good on the water side,” Swain said. “We haven’t had any complaints of discoloration, and we are in the process of working on some manganese and iron issues. Other than that, we’re doing pretty good.”
Iberia Parish Councilwoman Lady Brown also attended the meeting and updated the board on operations happening in Iberia Parish Government, as well as areas that the two entities could possibly collaborate.
Brown said that the city could possibly save money on election spending in the future by comporting with the congressional election schedule. However, due to the confusion about whether Jeanerette operates on the Lawrason Act or a special charter there was a roadblock in seeing that happen.