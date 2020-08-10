JEANERETTE - The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen discussed the ongoing issue of illegal trash dumping throughout the town at Monday’s regular meeting.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the issue of residents dumping trash in ditches and other areas is an old issue in Jeanerette, and asked the board for any solutions to the problem.
“Living in our city, we’ve been victimized by blight and trash,” Bourgeois said. “We see a lot of residents continue to just stack up trash and we’re trying to address this issue in a judicious and resourceful way.”
Last year, Jeanerette entered into an agreement with Waste Connections to provide for bulk waste pickup, which was a responsibility that previously went to Jeanerette’s Public Works Department.
However, the mayor said the problem hasn’t gone away, and some residents will dump trash shortly after a truck picks up a load.
Alderman Louis Lancon said some kind of campaign needs to happen to educate residents about the issue, especially because it could affect drainage when a hurricane comes.
“We had a couple of cases where the ditches were covered,” Lancon said. “People are dumping trash in ditches and if hurricane season comes up we’re going to have a lot of flooding because of the trash.”
Alderman Clarence Clark said there four major dumping sites for residents inside Jeanerette, and asked why the garbage pickup provider couldn’t simply pick up at those locations along with their usual route.
“If Waste Connections is passing by and sees that site as a dump site, why can’t they pick it up,” Clark asked. “We’re paying for a service most people aren’t using.”
Bourgeois said public works has organized some of the trash so it will be picked up by the truck, but Clark asked why the public works department had to be involved at all.
“We’re paying them,” Clark said. “Let’s stop putting a burden on public works if we’re paying this company to do a trash job.”
Bourgeois said the contract with the company requires they only get out of the truck for tagging mixed trash.
“That’s just the way the math works unfortunately,” he said.
The mayor said a representative from the garbage company should be present at next month’s meeting to address the issue.