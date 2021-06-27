JEANERETTE — Native son Tredell Rener said he had to come back home, because his mother told him to, and God told him why.
And two years later, he said God lived up to His promise.
By day, Rener is band director at Jeanerette High School and St. Charles Elementary School.
On late afternoons, evenings and weekends, Rener is a record producer, and he is now the recipient of a platinum record.
The award is for the work he orchestrated on the song, “Through the Storm” by Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy, Never Broke Again. The artist’s real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.
Rener said platinum records are awarded for songs that have old more than one million copies.
“Through the Storm” is from the album “Until Death Call My Name” distributed by Artists’ Promo Group, a division of Atlantic Records.
Rener, 41, was the sound engineer for the song, as well as a consultant for its marketing, though his company, International Music Industry Consultants, and his former company, Rouge Factory Media.
An alumnus of Jeanerette High School, Rener said one day he received a telephone call from his mother, and a message from the Lord the same night, that changed his life.
“My mother called me and said hello son, they’re looking for a band teacher at Jeanerette High School. Immediately I said I’m not coming back to Jeanerette for anything. And I certainly don’t think they need me at that school. So she hung up on me,” he said.
“But that night during a dream, I heard a voice loud and clear, and it was God, and He told me that if I did His will, that He would do His work. So I got up and sent my resume to Ms. Linda Freeman, the school’s principal, because when you hear a voice like that, you can’t do anything else.”
He said Freeman immediately called him for an interview, “and the rest was history. This lady blessed me with a tremendous opportunity, and so I took it.”
Rener said he began commuting back to Jeanerette from his home in Baton Rouge, initially, but later moved back home once he sold his music studio.
He remains a contracted music consultant through his other company, International Music Industry Consultants, working with these five music labels: Atlantic, Warner Bros, Rock Nation, 300 Entertainment, and Capital Records.
“I tell my students that if I can come from these streets like you, and walk through these halls like you, and do what I love and get paid for it, well, you can do it too,” Rener said.
“Today’s children and young adults need music, because it allows you to express your feelings, so much so that it can become a healing.”
“Music also brings into it other aspects of education — reading, spelling, science and mathematics. That’s why preserving the arts is so important.”
When Rener got the platinum record in the mail, he showed it to a few of his students, who chimed in on his success.
Shane Fitch, an eighth grader at Jeanerette, said, “He is the greatest teacher ever. I thought I knew a lot about music, but he taught me so much more. I want to be a sound engineer like him.”
Lobelle Sereal, a seventh grader, said Rener helps her understand things so much better.
Jailon Rhine, also in the seventh grade, said Rener is a hard teacher, but he can be easy at times.
Rener calls student Andre Sonnier however, his “mini-me.”
But Sonnier said watching Rener gives him a thirst for the motivation.
“This is my hobby. I’m an athlete, into football and basketball,” Sonnier said.
And Sophomore Kelby Guillory and Junior TreyAnthony Jones said Rener’s direction has helped both of them deal with many issues they face.
Aquicline Arnold, Rener’s big sister, teaches English at Jeanerette High School, and said her brother is a much needed role model at the school, particularly for the young male students.
“He gives them real information on what it is really like to succeed in the music industry. So many of these kids are interested in doing rap tapes, producing their own music,” Arnold said.
“I’m not surprised at his platinum record at all. He could have had more, but he procrastinated a lot when he was younger,” she said.
Rener said it is truly a blessing to instill in young minds the need for hard work.
“Most of them believe, oh well, I’m going to do a song, and it’s going to blow up and everyone is going to buy it. WRONG!”
“Concentrate in school is my message. Concentrate in all of your subjects. This will prepare you in getting there.”