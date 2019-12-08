Jeanerette aldermen to hear about workers comp

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will hear about insurance and workers comp renewals at Monday’s regular meeting.
John Caro of Brown and Brown will give a presentation on auto physical damage and workers comp renewals during the meeting, and the BCBS group renewal update will be given by Stacey Bienvenu.
The board will also vote to suspend its open container ordinance for the Jeanerette Chamber Banquet on Jan. 24, as well as Feb. 16 for the Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade.
An ordinance to acquire full ownership of some adjudicated properties in Jeanerette will be voted on by the board, as well as an ordinance to amend the town’s fireworks ordinance.
The board will hear updates from the policy and personnel committee, public works committee and fiscal administrator David Greer during the meeting as well.
Barry Segura and Neil Swain of Statewide Electrical Services will talk to the board about sewer operations in town as well.
The meeting takes place 6:30 p.m Monday at Jeanerette Town Hall.