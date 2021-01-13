JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen began the process of searching for a new board attorney at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The board voted to begin advertising for a new board attorney following the departure of former legal counsel Roger Hamilton Jr., who was elected last month to serve as a 16th Judicial District judge following years of service to Jeanerette.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the decision was made following a recommendation from fiscal administrator David Greer, who has been working to clean up city finances following a court order almost two years ago.
“We’re going to advertise and follow the process,” Bourgeois said. “I think we’re off to a good start.”
After the advertisements are put out, the board will review the applicants and interview the eligible candidates for the job. The mayor said he is hoping to have the process completed in the near future.
In other business, the board received an update on the new pump station’s Jeanerette’s sewer plant. Bourgeois said progress of the project was going well.
The mayor said Jeanerette is currently waiting to receive its latest audit report, which should be released from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor within the next few weeks.
The board received an update on sewer and water operations from Neal Swain of Statewide Electrical at the meeting as well.