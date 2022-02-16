JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen discussed the local fire department’s involvement in medical call participation during Monday’s meeting.
Alderman Clarence Clark introduced the discussion after he said he heard other board members discussing the amount of medical calls Jeanerette Fire Chief Sherry Landry responds to daily.
Alderman Butch Bourgeois said the pre-meeting discussion was about why Landry was going on medical calls during the meeting.
“We were asking why we do that,” Bourgeois said.
Landry said the fire department’s response to medical calls was a courtesy that department had been doing for years.
“Anytime you call 911 you receive medical (assistance), which is the fire department, Acadian Ambulance and police,” Landry said. “We have always responded to medical calls, probably about 90 to 95% of our calls are medical.”
Clark said he was told it was discussed that the fire department would stop participating in medical call runs, which Bourgeois denied.
“I didn’t say stop,” Bourgeois said.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said one of the concerns recently is that Landry may be responding to too many calls due to a staff shortage.
Although Acadian Ambulance does respond to every call, Landry said the ambulance’s estimated time of arrival is sometimes long, which is part of the increased number of overall emergency calls.
“We’ve only got one person to do it, she doesn’t have time to take a vacation or anything else,” Alderman Butch Bourgeois said.
Clark suggested hiring more employees at the fire department, which could help with the problem.
“We’ve got money,” Clark said. “We’ve got money to do everything in this town except the things we should do.”
Alderman Louis Lancon said the chief should be able to have discretion about the calls she responds to, as long as service is guaranteed.
“I don’t think we can expect her to have to respond to every one, she’s one person and if we wear her out she might not be here when we really need her,” Lancon said. “She’s the expert.”
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the fire department will continue responding to every call, but also asked members of the community to step up in order to lighten the burden.
“We will still provide the services that we’re able to,” Bourgeois said. “We’re hoping we can get people to step up to the plate and try to volunteer. We’ve got a lot of folks walking around healthy and we wish they would get involved and engaged and learn the craft.”
In other business, Clark said that at the beginning of the meeting he had offered to expand the agenda to include a discussion on recent shootings in the area. However, he said the motion failed to get approval for expansion.