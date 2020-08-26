Due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Luara, all JD Bank Brances will be closed monday and Thursday, according to a prepared statement.
The latest forecast track for Laura indicates that it will reach category 3 hurricane status before making landfall Wednesday night into early Thursday on Louisiana, and all of the JD Banks will close because of the storm.
“All JD Bank Branches will be closed Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27, due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana,” the statement said.
For more information, their customer service line will be available by calling 800-789-5159 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.