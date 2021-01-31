Anderson Middle School Principal Dwalyn Jackson was named as the middle school principal of the year.
Jackson was born in New Iberia and is married to Alfreda Jackson. The two have three daughters, Dwan, Carmen and Camillie. Jackson is a 1986 graduate of New Iberia Senior High; a 1994 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana, with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and Musical Performance; and a 1996 graduate of Southern University where he received a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision.
After obtaining a degree in music education, Jackson began teaching in St. Landry Parish as the band director of both Opelousas Senior High and Opelousas Junior High schools. After a short tenure in St. Landry Parish, Jackson transferred to Iberia Parish where he taught music at Jeanerette Senior High School and Westgate High School for a total of 14 years. During this time, he was featured in the September 2006 Instrumentalist Magazine, which did a spotlight article on the different methods he used to ensure a successful band program.
After 14 years of experience teaching music to Iberia Parish students, Jackson was afforded the privilege of being promoted to assistant principal at his alma mater, Anderson Middle School, where he served for seven years. Presently, Dwalyn is in his seventh year as principal at Anderson Middle School.
How did you feel after being chosen principal of the year?
It is an awesome feeling being nominated by my peers. It is an exciting being named Middle School principal of the year. I was named Middle School Principal of the year 2016-2017, 2018-2019, and for the third time in 2020-2021. I enjoy working with the professionals on my staff because they are passionate about and committed to our students. My greatest joy is seeing the progress that results when a teacher goes the extra mile to intervene on behalf of students, especially at-risk students. I love working with children because they provide a continual flood of blessings in my life. There simply is nothing more invigorating or humbling than to connect with a student in a way that can change that student's life. There really is something to the saying that "To teach is to touch the future." This is why I went into education and hope that others are called to continue the quest to mold our young minds.
How has dealing with COVID-19 and being an administrator worked this year?
Before the pandemic, preparing for a new school year was a litany of planning for instruction (data analysis, curriculum and assessment, professional development) and logistics (scheduling teachers and students, hiring, formulating a budget). This new school year under COVID-19 brought on new challenges in the beginning, pursuing a plan of hybrid learning. Hybrid learning is where teaching was done face to face for two day and remote internet instruction for three. As each day passed, it seemed like new requirements would arise and rightfully so considering circumstances. Fortunately, our district officials gave us all the support we need to insure success in this new changing form of education. However, the unspoken but inescapable truth is that overnight we had to become an amateur health expert as the development and implementation of protocols for screening, social distancing, ventilation, personal protective equipment (PPE) management, contact tracing, and more have been added to the list. I think all principals and teachers can agree on two words that characterize educating during a pandemic: information overload. It is overwhelming for principals and teachers when they log off video chats, zoom meetings for the day to find a full email inbox, but we adapt and keep pushing forward. Teaching via the Internet is new to everyone and was implemented without warning due to the rapid spreading of COVID-19, but once again the district gave us all the tools necessary to be successful. It was just a matter of making it match your particular school and situation. Our teachers are constantly modifying their lessons (which is extremely time-consuming), giving district assessments, and learning new tools, as well as attending professional development opportunities for growth during this pandemic. I am saying all that to say that even though I was selected middle school principal of the year, it was only a possibility because of the tireless work of the administration, teachers, cafeteria technicians and custodial staff working tireless without resistance. That is what makes Anderson Middle School the best kept secret in Iberia Parish.