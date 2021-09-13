featured Jack Brooks Road to close for repairs Tuesday FROM STAFF REPORTS Dwayne Fatherree Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Jack Brooks Road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for repairs at its intersection with Coulee Road.No traffic will be allowed through the intersection until the work is completed.For questions, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jack Brooks Road Repair Iberia Parish Public Works Department Traffic Work Contact Intersection Dwayne Fatherree Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Dwayne Fatherree Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in advance of Nicholas First-time unemployment claims for first week of Sept. increase Lil Nas X turns heads on VMA red carpet Nicola Roberts' 'heart is aching' following Sarah Harding's passing St. Martinville councilman arrested on obstruction of justice, abuse of office charges Samuel Duplantis ACROSS THE BAYOU: I’d rather stay at home and make gumbo Harrison turns game in St. Martinville’s favor Saltwater tanker trucks collide in DeSoto; one dead Dale Aucoin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit