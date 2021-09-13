Road closed

Jack Brooks Road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for repairs at its intersection with Coulee Road.

No traffic will be allowed through the intersection until the work is completed.

For questions, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

