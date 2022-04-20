As cases of unwanted animals continue to rise in Iberia Parish, Iberia Parish Animal Control is attempting to perform its duties and educate the public.
Director of Iberia Parish Animal Control Erica Capak, who was appointed to the position earlier this year, said IPAC is continuing to take in a large number of dogs and cats into its facility.
“It’s not just here, it’s everywhere,” Capak said. “We are all getting owner surrenders like crazy, lots of cruelty cases and lots of dogs at large.”
Iberia Parish and its municipalities have had a large number of neglected dogs on the loose, which can lead to many unwanted outcomes.
“It can cause dog fights, dog bites, unwanted litters,” Capak said.
Next month, IPAC will be holding educational events to inform the public on the proper way to deal with animals. That includes a town hall scheduled in Jeanerette that will be open to the public and Capak speaking at a future New Iberia City Council meeting to give the necessary information.
“Every shelter around here, whether it’s Vermilion or St. Landry, they are all begging for help and staying full, it’s just really rough right now,” Capak said.
Even the partnered organizations that IPAC has recently partnered with across state lines are dealing with an overload. Capak said rescue shelters up north are not pulling in animals as fast as animal control is taking in animals.
Although IPAC does have the ability to euthanize animals, the director said it is only done in extremely rare cases where a dog is unadoptable. Capak estimated about three animals that had to be put down in March due to those concerns.
“It’s not often, we basically only put down aggressive dogs that are unadoptable,” she said. “Dogs that would be a liability for us to allow in the community and would be a health risk.”
Parish President Larry Richard said the idea that IPAC is regularly killing animals is misinformation and has never been a part of the unit’s day-to-day operations.
“As far as what we’re trying to do with the amount of people we have, I think we’re doing a very good job,” Richard said. “I think the misinformation is that we’re putting down dogs every day and that’s just not the case, we’ve never done that.
“We don’t have a facility where we’re killing dogs, that’s just not what we do and we don’t want to do that. We want to make every effort to get these dogs and cats rescued.”
Luckily, adoption rates for animals at IPAC have gone up as well, according to animal control. Capak said that about 370 animals have been rescued or adopted since the beginning of the year including about 30 in March.
“I think we’re doing very well on adoptions,” she said.