Striping on Nelson Canal Road ended Friday after the Iberia Parish Government spent the week restriping the road.
Parish President Larry Richard said Wednesday that the striping was going well despite the limited amount of Public Works employees available to take part in the striping.
“It’s going very well,” Richard said. “We only have about 20 people that work every day in Public Works so we have to take the people cutting grass and do striping.”
Nelson Canal was closed from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. so that the work can take place.
Richard said the road is just one of many that will be striped in the near future, with Iberia Parish Government’s Public Works Department devoting time to restripe several high-traffic roads in the parish.
Richard said Darnall Road was the highest priority road that he wanted striped and that the road was originally intended to be the first road striped. However, Nelson Canal was chosen because it is a less traveled road. Richard said the Public Works crew needed an opportunity to become more comfortable with the equipment, which is why Nelson Canal was chosen.
“What we want to do is get high traffic roads like Darnall Road,” Richard said. “Darnall Road is a bad road, it needs to be striped.”
Other roads that are on the list to be restriped in the near future include Troy Road, Northside Road and Landry Road.
“We have several roads like that on the schedule right now, big high-traffic roads that need to be done,” Richard said.
When those larger projects begin to get underway, Richard said the parish government will have either the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police assisting.
“If you don’t have blue lights it’s not going to work,” Richard said. “Until you get blue lights people won’t slow down while we’re working.”
Other governmental entities may be performing similar work in Iberia Parish as well. Richard said the Department of Transportation and Development may have similar work budgeted, as well as the Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Organization.