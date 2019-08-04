CADE — Hundreds of nominees and others attended The Daily Iberian's third annual Best of the Teche celebration Friday night at the Cade Community Center, honoring the top vote getters for categories ranging from home, retail and food and drink to professional services.
The theme for this year's party, co-sponsored by Rouses Markets, was "It’s a Gas — a Celebration of the 60s," with partiers dressed up and tables decorated to bring back memories of the decade that brought the Vietnam War, the Summer of Love and hippies to prominence.
The GTO Party Band provided music for the event.