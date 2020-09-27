Issue of failed ordinance over council leadership still smoldering

FRANKLIN — A failed ordinance intended to change the leadership of the St. Mary Parish Council continued to smolder during Wednesday's meeting.
Earlier this month, the council voted 7-4 against an ordinance to call an election for voters to decide whether any of the 11 members of the St. Mary Parish Council could serve as chairman or vice chairman.
Since the parish charter began, those leadership roles have been reserved solely for the parish's three at-large seats.
The four councilmen who voted against the ordinance were the parish's three at-large councilmen, Dean Adams, Dr. Kristi Prejeant-Rink and Gwen Hidalgo, along with Councilman James Bennett, who represents Morgan City.
Even though there were only four votes that were cast against the resolution, eight were needed in favor in order for it to pass because the resolution was calling for an election.
None of the aforementioned councilmen voiced their opinion as to why they voted against the ordinance, during the meeting. Councilman Bennett however, questioned Bonding Attorney Jason Akers how much the election would cost, and he answered roughly $38,000, "since it would not be the only item on the ballot."
Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews said the nay vote was a reflection of the parish's "antiquated and unjust laws."
On Wednesday night, Mathews asked if he could clarify his comments.
"When this charter was formed, I believe there was an error in judgment, that only three individuals should have the sole responsibility for presiding over these meetings. All of us represent the 53,000 people of this parish and are weighted with the same responsibility to do so," Mathews said.
Secondly, he said it is obvious that any minority running for an at-large district would be victorious, because of the demographics of where minorities live within the parish, except for maybe one of three at-large districts.
Mathews said his colleagues, "robbed voters" of being able to make an intelligent and informed decision.
No one replied to Mathews’ remarks.
Later in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to ratify the election it had called on Aug. 15 for an ad valorem tax renewal to operate the parish library system.
The parish operates a library system parish wide, except in Morgan City, which has its own system.
Councilman J Ina questioned how much the library election would cost the parish.
Parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry "Bo" LaGrange said roughly $50,000.
Ina and Mathews asked how the council could unanimously pass the ordinance, which does not include Morgan City, yet the parish paid for it, and opt to vote against the council chair and vice chair ordinance, saying that its cost was too prohibitive.
"The library was the only item on the ballot, the parish paid for it, and it was everywhere but in front of voters in Morgan City, and it cost near $50,000." Ina said.
During the discussion, Bennett said he wanted an opportunity to clarify why he voted against the council leadership ordinance.
"It wasn't the cost,” he said. “And if you all would like to call me after this meeting, I'll tell you man-to-man why I voted against it."
After the meeting, Ina said he and Mathews were hoping other members of the council would see how stagnant things are in the parish, and would want change.
"Everyone on this council should have an opportunity to lead it,” he said. "The ordinance to change the council leadership was $10,000 less, and some of our colleagues said no. This makes me wonder, what's the difference?
"Furthermore, our ordinance wasn't allowing the council to make a decision. We were asking voters. Why not ask voters how they feel on this issue?"
In other business, Parish President David Hanagriff said that Halloween trick-or-treating will proceed in the parish and that he will release guidance soon, which will include masks and social distancing.
"I spoke with all of the mayors in the parish, and we're all in agreement that Halloween will be going on,” he said. “Trick-or-treat will be open in St. Mary. Other events that are typically held, could be cancelled, so please check in your respective city."