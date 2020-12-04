The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting items for a gift drive to benefit the residents of the parish's nursing homes.
The goal of the drive, according to a press release, is to uplift the spirits of nursing home residents who might feel overlooked and forgotten, especially those residents who do not have family to purchase gifts for them at Christmas.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said that COVID-19 restrictions only exacerbates the problem.
"IPSO is very conscious of the loneliness these residents have endured in the last 9 months," Romero said in the emailed statement. "Our employees are holding a drive within our offices, but we would also like to extend this gift giving opportunity it to the residents of Iberia Parish."
Suggested items to be donated include:
- Hats/Beanie
- Socks
- Slippers/No slip socks
- Lap blankets
- Fleece jackets/sweaters
- Bodywash/cologne/perfume
- Word Search/Crossword puzzles
Donations can be dropped off on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the IPSO Patrol Division Office, 322 Providence St.
All donations will be divided between residents of the five nursing homes in the parish.
Anyone with questions can contact IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux at (337) 551-4965.