The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Zoey Comeaux was last seen on Jan. 9 and is considered a runaway, according to a prepared statement.

Zoey has black hair, blue eyes,, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the IPSO at 337-369-3711.

