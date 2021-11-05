IPSO seeks help finding missing teen
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Maci Harman.

Harman is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to a statement from the IPSO. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Harman was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a grey hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

