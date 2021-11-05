IPSO seeks help finding missing teen From staff reports Nov 5, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Maci Harman.Harman is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to a statement from the IPSO. She has brown eyes and brown hair.Harman was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a grey hoodie and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maci Harman Office Clothing Mass Communication Iberia Parish Sheriff Tennis Shoe Teen Eye Assistance Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 5, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Publisher: Daily Iberian Errs on Sunday's Political Cartoon, We Must Do Better Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana Friends and family remember man killed in Jeanerette Catholic High School Homecoming Queen Named This Is the Fastest Shrinking Parish in Louisiana This is the Least Educated City in Louisiana DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office mourns death of deputy St. Mary, Vermilion Head Start accepting 2 year olds in 2022 Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish Loreauville earns share of district title Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit