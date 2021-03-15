Sage Clark

Sage Clark, 16, was last seen in the 1900 block of Julia Street in New Iberia.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing female teen who they say may be visiting a "male individual" in Lafayette.

Sage Clark, a 16-year-old girl, was last seen in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Julia Street in New Iberia. An IPSO spokeswoman said she could possibly be in the Lafayette area visiting a male individual. 

Anyone with information on the location of Clark is asked to please contact

the IPSO Bureau of Investigations at (337) 369-3711 or (337) 367-8702.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

