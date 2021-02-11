The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has not been heard from in the last three weeks.
Deputies took a missing person complaint on Jan. 27 regarding Michelle Hebert, 42, whose family members said they have not seen since September.
Multiple friends and family have been in phone contact with her since September, but no one contacted as part of the missing person investigation has heard from her since late January.
Anyone who makes contact with Hebert or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the IPSO Bureau of Investigations at 337-367-8702 or 337-369-3711.